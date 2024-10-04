Prince Harry’s solo UK trips causing tension in Meghan Markle marriage: Insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a dilemma as the Duke’s frequent solo travels to the UK are causing tension in their marriage.

According to Heat Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex does not show how anxious she is whenever the Duke flies to UK as she does not want to see Harry “homesick.”

However, the former Suits star has to be supportive of her husband even though it is causing tension in their marriage, the insider noted.

Speaking with the publication, the source said, “Harry is ultimately going to live a pretty part-time existence between the two countries and understandably it’s giving Meghan quite a lot of anxiety.”

“She’s being supportive because she doesn’t want to see Harry homesick, but part of her feels uneasy about having him away so much. It’s far from ideal, but there’s no other solution,” they added.

This comes as Harry, the Duke of Sussex, left the country following a brief visit to attend the WellChild Awards sans Meghan.