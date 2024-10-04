Motorway closed, Mobile phone, internet services suspended in twin cities amid PTI’s protest

ISLAMABAD: Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest at D-Chowk on Friday.

A two-day ban on pillion riding (double riding) on motorcycles has also been imposed in Islamabad.

Under this new restriction, no more than one person will be allowed to travel on a motorcycle in the city. The district administration took the decision to maintain law and order in the city. Strict legal action will be taken against those who violate the ban. A notification regarding the restriction is expected to be issued shortly.

On the other hand, the shutdown has also affected various parts of Rawalpindi, a joint city of Islamabad, causing significant disruption for residents trying to stay connected.

Citizens are facing difficulties in communication, with many struggling to reach their workplaces in both cities. Students and teachers are also experiencing challenges in getting to schools, colleges, and universities.

The disruption of mobile and internet services has further affected ride-hailing services like Uber and other travel systems, which rely on mobile networks and internet access, leaving them non-operational.

Last night, the federal cabinet approved calling in the army in Islamabad under Article 245 of the Constitution. The security of important government buildings and the Red Zone in Islamabad is entrusted to the army. The rangers are already deployed in Islamabad.

Twenty-four entry and exit points of the city were completely closed by the Islamabad administration. As per the details released by the district administration and police, New Margalla Road, Sangjani Toll Plaza, Water Tank Margalla Road Bund, New Margalla Loop, F-10, 26-Chongi, Zero Point, Kheyaban Chowk, Faisal Chowk, Bri Imam T-Cross, Express Chowk, Serena Chowk, Rawat T-Cross, Khanna Pul, Lahtrar Road, Murree Road near Traffic Office, 9-Avenue, Golra Mor, Motorway Old Toll Plaza, Tarnool Chowk, Chauhar Chowk, and Peshawar Motorway Flyover were also closed.

Motorway closed, containers fixed to stop PTI conveys

In view of the PTI protest in Islamabad, the motorway has been closed from different places and containers were also placed at different cities including Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Beg. Motorway M2 from Hafizabad to Islamabad is also closed.

The motorway from Pindi Bhattian Interchange, Kot Sarwar Interchange and Khanqah Dogran is closed. Motorway M4 from Bahu Interchange to Faisalabad Interchange was closed for all types of traffic.

The motorway has been closed for all types of traffic from Attock’s Chhach Interchange, Harupal, Burhan Interchange, Katti Pahari, and Ghazi Interchange. Containers have been fixed to stop PTI convoys’ entry into Punjab from KP.