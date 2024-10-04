Muslim man sentenced to life in controversial ‘love jihad’ case in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: A Hindu judge has sentenced a Muslim man, Mohammad Aalim, to life in prison in a case framed under the controversial notion of “love jihad” in BJP ruled Uttar Pradesh state.

This “love jihad” term is often employed to suggest that Muslim men trick Hindu women into relationships to convert them to Islam.

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar issued a 42-page order elaborating on the concept of “love jihad,” despite the woman involved later retracting her testimony.

Importantly, Aalim was not charged under a specific law designed to combat unlawful religious conversions in Uttar Pradesh, raising concerns about the motivations behind the ruling.

During the trial, the woman stated that she had been pressured by individuals from Hindu organizations, who reportedly told her parents that her relationship with a Muslim man was unacceptable.

Despite her retraction, Judge Diwakar expressed skepticism, suggesting it was coerced by Aalim. The judge focused on the woman’s initial allegations that she was misled into marriage.

This case highlights the broader narrative surrounding “love jihad,” often used to target and vilify Muslim individuals in interfaith relationships, perpetuating a climate of fear and suspicion.