Sabrina Carpenter firmly shuts down lip-syncing accusations

Sabrina Carpenter is setting the record straight on her live performances.

The 25-year-old pop star didn’t hold back when responding to a TikTok user who claimed she wasn’t singing live during her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The video showed Carpenter dancing as her fans belted out her hit song Please Please Please. Over the clip, the user wrote, “Hate to say it 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing.”

Carpenter quickly hit back with a comment on October 1, writing, “I sing live every show 100% would you like to speak to my audio engineers.”

The Taste singer has been riding a career high in 2024, with several of her tracks dominating the charts.

Her singles Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste all reached the top three on the Billboard Hot 100, with Please Please Please hitting No. 1 in June. Adding to her success, Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet, also topped the Billboard 200 in September.

Moreover, she has officially made it on the TIME100 Next 2024 List, per People Magazine.