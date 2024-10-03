Stepping away from captaincy will be beneficial for Babar Azam, says Younis Khan

Former Pakistan skipper Younis Khan has endorsed ex-captain Babar Azam’s decision to resign from captaincy, stating that it will be “beneficial” for him.

The veteran cricketer has also proposed the names of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and left-hand batter Fakhar Zaman as new contenders for the post.

In our culture, we often make the biggest player the captain, which I believe is a mistake,” said Younis, adding that Rizwan or Zaman should be considered for the role.

Babar, on Tuesday, announced that he was stepping down from white-ball captaincy, saying that it was time for him to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reappointed him as the national team’s captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 31. He had earlier ended his years-long stint as skipper in November 2023 after he stepped down as captain of the national side.

The former batter’s remarks came during his visit to the Adelaide Oval earlier today where he was honoured with the official South Australia Redbacks cap by Mark Cosgrove, former Australian cricketer and current High-Performance Coach of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA).

The legendary batter, who arrived in Australia this morning, represented the Redbacks during the 2008-2009 season.

During a media briefing at the iconic venue, Younis expressed optimism about Pakistan’s chances in Australia, acknowledging the presence of young talent in the current white ball squad but also pointing to issues with team selection.

In our culture, we often make the biggest player the captain, which I believe is a mistake,” said Younis, adding that Rizwan or Zaman should be considered for the role.

Babar, on Tuesday, announced that he was stepping down from white-ball captaincy, saying that it was time for him to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reappointed him as the national team’s captain for T20I and one-day internationals (ODIs) on March 31. He had earlier ended his years-long stint as skipper in November 2023 after he stepped down as captain of the national side.

The former batter’s remarks came during his visit to the Adelaide Oval earlier today where he was honoured with the official South Australia Redbacks cap by Mark Cosgrove, former Australian cricketer and current High-Performance Coach of the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA).

The legendary batter, who arrived in Australia this morning, represented the Redbacks during the 2008-2009 season.

During a media briefing at the iconic venue, Younis expressed optimism about Pakistan’s chances in Australia, acknowledging the presence of young talent in the current white ball squad but also pointing to issues with team selection.

hope the Pakistan men’s cricket team performs well in Australia. The current squad includes young players, and there are certainly some issues with team selection that need to be addressed,” the veteran cricketer stated.

“I have played cricket with Jason Gillespie; he is working hard to improve the Pakistan team. However, there needs to be better decision-making when it comes to selection,” he added.

Younis is also set to take part in the upcoming Australian Summer Cricket Festival, scheduled for October 5 in Melbourne. He will join top Australian cricketers, including Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk, in the highly anticipated event, which aims to celebrate the sport and bring together cricketing talent.