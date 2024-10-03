Entertainment

Feroze Khan opens up about battle with black magic

By Agencies

Known actor Feroze Khan has revealed his battle with black magic and how he is getting around to this problem with power of faith and spirituality.

The famous actor said he was under the influence of black magic and looking up with the time.

He shared his experiences through various stories on the photo and video-sharing platform Instagram.

Feroze Khan stated that he was able to escape the effects of black magic through Allah’s grace and the blessings of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He mentioned that he had only heard about such experiences from others before, but recently he faced the same signs that victims of black magic encounter.

Feroze further explained that he experienced hearing voices and sensing the presence of invisible entities, which negatively affected his life.

He reported seeking help from various scholars and undergoing treatment through prayers and Quranic verses.

According to him, during this process, his faith became stronger, and he has now freed himself from these demonic whispers.

