‘I wrote ‘Ishq Murshid’s OST but got no credit’, says Javeria Saud

Renowned Pakistani actress Javeria Saud has revealed that she wrote the song for the popular drama series Ishq Murshid but was not given credit for it.

In a recent interview on a private TV channel’s morning show, Javeria Saud said that she has written title tracks for several Pakistani dramas, but she has never been given credit for any of them.

Javeria further shared that she was deceived by her own friends. “You learn from the betrayal of friends, and I have no regrets about not receiving credit for my work,” she said.

The actress also mentioned that she produced the first season of the hit drama series Khuda Aur Mohabbat and wrote its song as well. Due to the song’s popularity, it was also included in the second season.

She added, “Later, changes were made to the OST, and the credit was given to another artist. When I raised the issue, I was told, ‘If the song hadn’t been a hit, you wouldn’t have complained, and now that it’s popular, you’re asking for credit.’”

Javeria further revealed that she wrote the song for the recent blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid, but once again, she was not given credit for it.

“I have written title tracks for several other dramas as well but have never been credited for any of them,” she added.