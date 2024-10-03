Lana Del Ray gushes over new husband Jeremy Dufrene: ‘One and only’

Lana Del Rey, 39, is basking in the joy of newlywed life with her new husband, Jeremy Dufrene, 49, an alligator tour guide.

Following their wedding on Thursday, September 26, the couple spent quality time together in Louisiana.

A fan-captured video of their interaction was shared on Instagram, where Del Rey herself commented.

In the comment section of the video, posted on Sunday, September 29, Del Rey expressed her thoughts on paparazzi before gushing about Dufrene.

“All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy,” she stated.

Contrary to the appearance of a swift romance, Del Rey and Dufrene have actually known each other for several years.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine on Friday, September 27, “They initially met a few years ago the first time and then reconnected earlier this year.”

The source described their relationship as a “whirlwind romance” that has worked for the couple.

The source praised Dufrene, saying, “Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He’s a great guy. He’s charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She’s an old soul.”