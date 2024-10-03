UAE halts visa applications. Here’s why

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reportedly halted the issuance of visas to Jordanian nationals, raising concerns among citizens hoping to travel to the Gulf state.

Local media sources indicate that travel agencies in Jordan have been unable to process visa applications, leaving many individuals frustrated.

According to a report from a Jordan-based private media outlet, several citizens have voiced their complaints after receiving notifications from travel agencies regarding the suspension. These agencies informed applicants that their visa requests were being rejected due to a “malfunction” in the UAE’s visa processing system.

While the situation has sparked a wave of inquiries, there has been no official confirmation or statement from UAE authorities regarding the suspension or the technical issues affecting visa services. Travel agencies have urged affected individuals to remain patient as they await further clarification from UAE immigration officials.

In a statement to the media, Roya News reported that travel agencies are currently unable to provide a timeline for when the suspension might be lifted.

“We regret to inform you that all visa applications for UAE from Jordanian citizens are currently being rejected. We are awaiting further clarification from the UAE immigration authorities regarding this matter,” the statement read.

As the situation unfolds, many Jordanian citizens are left in uncertainty, with hopes of traveling to the UAE for work, tourism, or family visits now in limbo. The UAE is a popular destination for Jordanians, and the temporary suspension of visa services could have significant implications for those planning to visit.