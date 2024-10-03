India bans release of Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’

Screening of the Pakistani megahit movie ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, featuring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, has been put off in India.

This came after officials in Delhi denied permission for the movie’s release, which was scheduled to be released on October 2 in India’s Punjab, BBC reported.

The movie’s distributor, Nadeem Mandviwalla, told the Press Trust of India (PTI) that an Indian court had issued stay order against the film’s release on a plea of a ministry.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry of India has not given a clear reason behind denying it permission.

In over a decade, this would have been the first Pakistani film to hit Indian screens.

The ‘Legend of Maula Jatt’ is a remake of a 1979 Punjabi film and the highest earning Pakistani flick till date. The movie revolves around a local folk hero who fights the leader of a rival clan.

Earlier, the film was supposed to released in 2022 in India, but it was shelved indefinitely. Then, director Bilal Lashari in September announced it would have a theatrical release in India soon.

“Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love!” he had written on his Instagram account.

Last month, an Indian opposition party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) founded by Raj Thackery had said that it would not permit the release of Fawad and Mahira’s movie.

Ameya Khopkar, a politician and producer, said that Pakistani films would not be allowed to be released in India. “We will not allow the release of Pakistani films, nor will we allow their artists to work in Indian films.”

Khopkar had further said: “It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India.”