Major update in Matthew Perry’s death case, doctor takes major step

Mark Chavez, one of the doctors charged in the death of Matthew Perry, has taken a major step in the Friends actor’s ketamine-related death case.

As per E! News, the California physician pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to the late actor.

He entered the plea during an appearance in a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, October 2.

Mark, however, will still face imprisonment up to 10 years, despite making a plea deal with prosecutors, as per the publication.

The 54-year-old physician currently remains “out on bond and agreed to no longer practice medicine”.

In August, the Department of Justice, besides Chavez, announced that four people including fellow doctor Salvador Plasencia, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Jasveen Sangha (The Ketamine Queen) and Eric Fleming were charged for their alleged involvement in the The Whole Nine Yard actor’s death.

The late actor was provided approximately 20 vials of ketamine to him between September and October 2023 in exchange for $55,000 cash.

Famous for his role as Chandler Bing on 1994’s famous sitcom series, Friends, Perry died in October 2023 at age of 54. His body was found floating face down in a hot tub in his home.