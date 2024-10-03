Govt does not have two-thirds majority to amend Constitution; admits Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stated that the judiciary must remain completely apolitical, noting that the government lacks the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments and is attempting to bring Maulana Fazlur Rehman on board regarding this issue.

In an interview with a private television channel on Wednesday, Bilawal expressed that it would have been more beneficial if the government had consulted the PPP regarding judicial reforms before making announcements.

He criticised the government for not approaching the party first and highlighted that the law minister had announced reforms in the Supreme Court without prior discussions.

Bilawal pointed out that direct intervention had been made in the judicial reform process, reiterating that the PPP has long opposed military courts, as stated in their manifesto.

He remarked that while the founders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) may choose not to engage with politicians, the public will hold them accountable during elections.

He further noted that both the PPP and the government agreed on the necessity of judicial reforms, but he suggested that the amendments could have been presented in a better manner. “If the government has different proposals for judicial reforms, it should be discussed openly,” he added.

Continuing his critique, Bilawal stated that political stability can only be established by political forces. He accused the PTI founders of rejecting the Charter of Democracy, viewing it as a compromise, and claimed they lack interest in improving democracy and governance.

He asserted that Pakistan has become a democratic country, free from past issues, and highlighted that the PTI leadership had previously stated they would accept accountability and imprisonment if necessary.

Bilawal condemned the PTI’s portrayal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as a positive institution, accusing the PTI leadership of seeking support from the establishment to regain power.

He further criticised the PTI’s approach to politics, asserting that it is undemocratic and that political dialogue should be conducted within the framework of democratic norms.

He reiterated that the PPP is not a hindrance to political stability and is ready to engage in discussions regarding electoral reforms, acknowledging existing objections to the electoral process.

He concluded by stressing that the PTI’s provincial government has a responsibility to address issues effectively. While he welcomed constructive criticism from the PTI in Parliament, he reminded that the parliamentary committee was not established solely for one agenda, and there was an opportunity to engage with PTI and other parties.

Bilawal also accused the PTI founders of making baseless allegations against the Army Chief and Chief Justice of Pakistan, asserting that their economic policies have had a detrimental impact.

He accused Imran Khan of undermining every IMF agreement and stated that the PTI left Pakistan’s economy in a precarious state, leading to a crisis and rising inflation.