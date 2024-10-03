NATIONAL

Cases of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led bench-II delisted

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: All the cases of Bench-II, headed by Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, were delisted on Wednesday following unavailability of judges.

According to the apex court’s roster, the bench-II, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising three-member bench Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, had to hear the cases as per routine.

Yesterday, Justice Mansoor had refused to attend the judges’ committee meeting convened by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to form the bench to hear the review plea filed in the case of interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution.

At the outset of the case’s hearing yesterday, the chief justice said that initially he had requested Justice Munib Akhtar to join the bench. “But when he refused. I opted for Justice Mansoor. I requested him to join us. We waited for him. But he refused to attend the committee meeting.”

“I had been left with no other option. I did not want to disturb other benches. So Justice Naeem Afghan was requested to join, which he accepted,” Justice Isa elaborated.

Previous article
LHC petitioned as Section 144 imposed in Punjab districts, Islamabad
Next article
Govt does not have two-thirds majority to amend Constitution; admits Bilawal
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI lawyers stage protest outside Supreme Court 

ISLAMABAD: Following the directive of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, PTI lawyers staged a protest outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. In response to...

Govt does not have two-thirds majority to amend Constitution; admits Bilawal

LHC petitioned as Section 144 imposed in Punjab districts, Islamabad

Bilawal reaffirms PPP’s commitment to constitutional amendments

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.