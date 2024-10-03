Cases of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah-led bench-II delisted

ISLAMABAD: All the cases of Bench-II, headed by Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, were delisted on Wednesday following unavailability of judges.

According to the apex court’s roster, the bench-II, headed by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and comprising three-member bench Justice Ayesha A. Malik and Justice Aqeel Ahmad Abbasi, had to hear the cases as per routine.

Yesterday, Justice Mansoor had refused to attend the judges’ committee meeting convened by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa to form the bench to hear the review plea filed in the case of interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution.

At the outset of the case’s hearing yesterday, the chief justice said that initially he had requested Justice Munib Akhtar to join the bench. “But when he refused. I opted for Justice Mansoor. I requested him to join us. We waited for him. But he refused to attend the committee meeting.”

“I had been left with no other option. I did not want to disturb other benches. So Justice Naeem Afghan was requested to join, which he accepted,” Justice Isa elaborated.