LHC petitioned as Section 144 imposed in Punjab districts, Islamabad

Internet and mobile services suspended and Rangers deployed in Mianwali to tackle PTI protest



MIANWALI/FAISALABAD/ISLAMABAD: Both the Federal and Punjab and governments imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and several Punjab districts, including Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Chiniot and Jhang.

According to Section 144 notification, all forms of political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and related activities are banned while some cities have been sealed with containers.

Internet and mobile services have also been suspended in Mianwali and two companies of Rangers have also been deployed in Mianwali ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest.

Meanwhile, more than 100 PTI workers have been booked for violation of Section 144 while five were arrested.

The Punjab government has presented an amendment bill that mandates to enforce Section 144 for three months. This law is a colonial era that is implemented to ban public gatherings.

The notification stated that Section 144 has been implemented to maintain law and order and to protect human lives and property, emphasising that public gatherings could be soft targets for terrorists due to security risks.

Section 144, Peaceful Assembly Act enforced in Islamabad

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) authorities have enforced Section 144 and the Peaceful Assembly Act across the capital, prohibiting gatherings and processions in restricted areas as part of tightened security measures.

According to a police statement, the high-security zone, red zone, and surrounding areas have been designated as restricted, with strict enforcement of the law.

The ICT police spokesperson said that the ICT Police are committed to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

He said anyone involved in illegal activities will be held accountable. He said that citizens are requested not to engage in any unlawful gatherings.

He further stated that legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disturb peace and order.

Citizens are advised to report any emergencies by dialing 15.

LHC petitioned against Imposition of Section 144 in Punjab

On the other hand, the imposition of Section 144 in several Punjab districts has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. The petition, filed by a citizen, claimed that the Punjab government enforced Section 144 to suppress Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protests, infringing on citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

The petition argues that the government’s decision to impose Section 144 was politically motivated to prevent PTI from holding protests in multiple cities. It calls for the nullification of the notification issued by the provincial government.