Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to lead demonstration on canal issue from jail

LAHORE: Former foreign minister and PTI stalwart Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on

Wednesday that he would lead the protest demonstration that would be held in Umarkot in Sindh on April 14 and April 15 on the issue of taking canals from the River Indus.

Speaking to reporters outside an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore, he said he had done what the PTI leadership, which was presently not in jail, could not do.

He further said that the PPP leaders were now shedding crocodile tears on the issue of canals. “Why was the party silent when the project had been approved?” he questioned.

But the day, the PTI leader added, protests started in Sindh over the issue, PPP, too, swung into action and started raising hue and cry. “Work on the development of canals was underway in six districts for quite some time. Even land had been purchased for the purpose. But the PPP did not utter a word then.”

Qureshi reminded that he was the man who had introduced the PTI in Umarkot. “I am thankful to the JUI-F and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaders who have formed an alliance in Sindh on the issue of canals,” he said.

He wondered what PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was doing in Dubai while protests continued in Sindh. “The people of the province have now realized that Zardaris are befooling them by portraying themselves as Bhuttos.”

He appealed to the people to participate in the demonstrations to be held in Umarkot in large numbers.

Also on Wednesday, an ATC in Islamabad adjourned the hearing of May 9 and other cases against former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, Qureshi and others until May 9.

Sardar Masroof Advocate, Murtaza Toori and other lawyers appeared on behalf of their clients.

However, the hearing could not continue due to the absence of Imran and Qureshi. The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the PTI workers, who failed to show up.