Japan-funded pavement link road project inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Mr. Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurated a project for the pavement of a link road in the village of Jhandwal, Shinkiari, District Mansehra.

The project was implemented by Saibaan Development Organization, a non-governmental organization working for vulnerable people in rural areas of Pakistan with the aim of eliminating social disparities.

The Government of Japan, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, provided financial assistance of 56,418 USD to this project, for the pavement of a 3,800-foot link road, along with the construction of retaining walls and culverts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the NGO board members, federal and local government officials, and community leaders, including Mr. Sardar Shah Jahan Yousaf, Parliamentary Leader Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) KP.

Saibaan Development Organization, with more than twenty years of experience in rural development, has experience of implementing successful projects in collaboration with government departments and various donors.

This project, funded by the Government of Japan, improves people’s quality of life in this remote region by mitigating the peoples’ difficulties of traveling in village and nearby areas. The newly paved road provides a safe and reliable route to school for 330 children, while also improving access to healthcare facilities and markets for 2,700 local people.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Akamatsu congratulated the NGO for the successful completion of this important project. He emphasized that “the pavement of the link road is not just about building a road—it opens up access to opportunities, connects communities to vital services and creates an environment for further growth.” He stressed that this project would contribute significantly to the overall development and betterment of the area.

Ambassador Akamatsu reiterated that the Government of Japan remained committed to supporting the people of Pakistan, in improving their living standards. He expressed his sincere wish that the project would further strengthen the existing friendship between the people of Japan and Pakistan.