May 9: ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI workers for not showing up

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in May 9 vandalism for failing to appear before the court.

Justice Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC conducted hearing of the cases against PTI founder Imran Khan, PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi and several PTI workers.

The hearing couldn’t proceed as Khan and Qureshi didn’t appear before the court, prompting the judge to adjourn the hearing until May 9 while ordering arrest of absent PTI workers.

The defendant’s lawyer contended that case could not be proceeded citing unavailability of the incarcerated PTI founder while requesting exemption of PTI workers, who travelled from far-flung areas for the hearing.

“The Supreme Court (SC) gave instructions regarding May 9 cases on Tuesday. Therefore, the SC instructions are valid for this case as well,” the judge remarked.

The defendant replied that those instructions were merely applicable in Punjab.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of all the cases until May 9. It must be noted that cases against the PTI workers are registered in the Shams Colony police station for May 9 incidents whereas cases registered in the Khanna police station are related to PTI workers’ protest on March 23.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi vows to lead demonstration on canal issue from jail
SHC Bar observes strike against attack on Karachi Bar President
Staff Report
