Sindh’s lifeline drying up, Indus water shortage threatens province’s agriculture

HYDERABAD: Irrigation department has said that Sindh’s barrages facing persistent scarcity of water in Indus River posing grave threat to the agriculture of the province.

Sindh is facing an alarming water crisis owing to scarce rainfall and drought in the region, says in media reports.

According to the Sukkur Barrage Control Room, the inflow and outflow in the river at Guddu Barrage recorded 26,117 cusecs. Four off taking canals of Guddu Barrage have been closed up to April 30 for cleaning.

The water inflow and outflow in Indus River at Sukkur Barrage has been recorded 18,810 and 6,190 cusecs respectively. Four off taking canals on the right bank of Sukkur Barrage including Rice Canal, Kheer Thar Canal and Dadu Canal have also been closed till April 30 for annual cleaning and renovation.

Rohiri Canal, on the left bank of the Sukkur Barrage, being provided 5,400 cusecs water instead of 12,000 cusecs. While Nara Canal being supplied 5,400 cusecs water instead of 12,400 cusecs.

Khairpur East canal being supplied 970 cusecs instead of 1800 cusecs, while the Khairpur West canal being given 850 cusecs instead of normal 1650 cusecs of water.

While in the downstream at Kotri Barrage the water inflow and outflow in river recorded 4,590 cusecs and 190 cusecs respectively. The water supply in all four off taking canals of Kotri Barrage has also been curtailed as Akram Wah being given 800 cusecs, KB Feeder 2,100 cusecs, Old Phuleli Canal 640 cusecs and New Phuleli Canal 900 cusecs of water.

The Kotri Barrage and Sukkur Barrage’s left bank canals facing extreme shortage of water which has badly affected cotton and sugarcane crops in Khairpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Badin and other southern districts of Sindh. This water shortage also hitting hard to mango farms in the region.