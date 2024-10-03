NATIONAL

PTI lawyers stage protest outside Supreme Court 

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Following the directive of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, PTI lawyers staged a protest outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In response to the protest, the Red Zone in Islamabad was sealed off, and containers were placed on the roads, leading to long queues of vehicles on the Express Highway and causing significant disruptions for commuters heading to offices and educational institutions.

Despite the obstacles, PTI lawyers made their way to the Supreme Court, where a heavy police presence was deployed to maintain order.

The lawyers’ rally from the Islamabad High Court arrived at the Supreme Court, where they chanted anti-judiciary slogans.

Barrister Gohar addressed the media outside the Supreme Court, stating, “It is the Supreme Court’s duty to protect the rights of the public. Whenever attempts are made to divide the judiciary, lawyers have taken to the streets.

The proposed constitutional amendment is unconstitutional, and the entire country has been turned into a ‘Containeristan’.”

Staff Report
Staff Report

