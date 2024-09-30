Entertainment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s separation starting to show its effects

By Agencies

His comments have come during one of his interviews with GB News’ host Nana Akua.

In that conversation he pointed out the growing divide between the couple.

According to Mr Rae, “It’s interesting, we’re now seeing in effect a separation – not of their marriage, but of their work and work duties.”

Because on one hand, “You’ve got Harry doing a few of what we would consider to be royal jobs or royal visits, whereas Meghan is still at home.”

“I don’t know what she’s doing, whether she’s working on podcasts or everything else, but it’s interesting,” Mr Rae noted.

And, “in terms of Meghan, I’m of the school that does not believe that Meghan will ever return to this country.”

“And by implication, it means that the children, unless they’re much older, will not be back in this country for the for the foreseeable future,” the expert also noted before signing off.

