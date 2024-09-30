Aleema Khan urges PTI to continue protests for Imran’s release

RAWALPINDI: Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan has stated that if Imran Khan is to be released from jail, peaceful protests must continue; otherwise, they could put him in a military jail.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Monday, Aleema mentioned that Judge Shah Rukh Arjmand rejected the bail applications of the PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

This same judge had dragged the waiting case for three months and has now delayed this case as well.

Aleema Khan emphasized that to remove Imran Khan from jail and “end this fascism”, peaceful protests must continue; otherwise, they may “put Imran in military custody” instead of allowing him to come out.

She remarked that the people of Rawalpindi had come out for peaceful protests for their freedom and the freedom of the judiciary, and they joined in solidarity.

She testified that there was no police present; instead, a special unit dressed in black was firing rubber bullets directly at people.

“A large convoy led by Ali Amin reached Burhan, where they were shot at. The government is scared that people are demanding their right to vote”.

Aleema Khan noted that the PTI founder said protests should never stop and that the protest two days ago should not have been called off.

She affirmed that the upcoming protests would not cease, stating, “We need Imran Khan out; we need an independent judiciary. There is no other way to release Imran Khan and the other prisoners.”

She announced that protests are scheduled in Bahawalpur, Mianwali, and Faisalabad on Wednesday, emphasizing that this is the constitutional right of the people, which cannot be taken away.

“There will also be a protest on October 5 at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore to celebrate the PTI founder’s birthday, with the date for Karachi’s protest yet to be determined, Aleema maintained.

She said that the Islamabad protest will be the final round, with the date to be announced soon.

“No amount of tear gas or rubber bullets would stop them from exercising their constitutional rights,” she added.