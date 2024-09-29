Kendall Jenner leaves fans disappointed with unexpected move

Kendall Jenner’s recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week sparked intense speculations on social media, with many fans accusing her of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

According to the Daily Mail, recent photos of the supermodel showed her facial fillers, making her look noticeably older than her age.

Several fans of Kendall took to their social media and began criticising her for messing up her ‘perfect’ looks.

One fan took to his TikTok handle and commented, “I just think it’s better to veer on the side of being conservative with the filler. It ages you quite a bit.”

“This does not look like a 28-year-old woman to me anymore and she didn’t need any of this. The problem is that we know the filler is migrating,” another fan wrote.

However, the model has not commented on the growing speculations about her beauty procedures yet.

For the unversed, the backlash came just a week after Kendall’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

It is important to mention that the globally acclaimed star has previously shared her hair transformation with fans on social media, leaving her fans divided over her blonde look.