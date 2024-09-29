Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s divorce takes ugly turn amid rising tensions

The divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has taken a heated turn, with sources close to the couple revealing deep-seated resentment from Lopez.

Despite efforts to maintain a civil relationship for their children, tensions are escalating.

A recent outing at the Beverly Hills Hotel with Affleck’s children, Samuel and Fin, and Lopez’s twins, Max and Emme, turned tense.

Lopez appeared emotional, wiping away a tear, while Affleck remained stoic.

A source close to Lopez told In Touch: “Jennifer would never make a scene in front of the kids, but she’s made it clear she’ll never forgive Ben for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on their marriage.”

The couple’s fragile truce is wearing thin, with Lopez trying to finalise the divorce without public outbursts.

However, Affleck’s refusal to take responsibility for the marriage breakdown and dismissive gestures like rolling his eyes have fueled Lopez’s frustration.

The couple separated earlier this year, with Affleck moving into a $100,000-a-month rental before purchasing a $20 million Pacific Palisades home.

Lopez officially filed for divorce in August, marking the end of their two-year marriage.

Affleck has made it clear he won’t return to the relationship, leaving Lopez furious.

A source summed up the situation: “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce papers, the better it’ll be for everyone.”