Kate Winslet reflects on her ‘very unlikely’ rise to fame

By Agencies

Kate Winslet is celebrating 30 years in film, looking back on her journey from an ordinary upbringing to international stardom.

Reflecting on her career since her debut in 1994’s Heavenly Creatures, the Oscar-winning actress spoke to People Magazine about her “unlikely” rise to fame.

“I was kind of a little street urchin who got lucky, really,” Winslet, 48, said. “I don’t come from money. There isn’t a great pedigree of performers behind me. I wasn’t trained.”

Raised in a working-class household in southern England, Winslet grew up with her three sisters. Her father, a struggling actor, and her mother, a waitress, made ends meet however they could.

Though her path to stardom was far from typical, Winslet discovered her love for acting early on and turned it into a remarkable career. “I always loved acting. I still love it. I love it more and more all the time,” she shared.

Now with an impressive résumé, Winslet gushed, “The pride I feel is enormous… I hope to put out there that women should be able to stand with pride,” she explains.

The Titanic star, who has earned an Oscar, multiple Emmy Awards, and widespread acclaim, is still as passionate as ever.

She’s currently starring in and producing Lee, a biopic about World War II photographer Lee Miller, and has more projects on the horizon.

