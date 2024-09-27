Entertainment

Lana Del Rey ties the knot with longtime beau Jeremy Dufrene

By Agencies

Lana Del Rey tied the knot with her boyfriend, Jeremy Dufrene, in an intimate wedding ceremony.

As reported by Daily Mail, the 39-year-old singer officially married the Allegator tour guide on September 26 in Des Allemands, Louisiana, USA.

In the circulated videos and photos on social media, the Born to Die singer was seen walking down the aisle alongside her father, Robert Grant, with a floral bouquet in hand.

The globally acclaimed singer donned a gorgeous white floor-length wedding gown and completed her look with a curly ponytail and minimal makeup.

On the other hand, Lana’s now husband was looking dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt which he paired with the brown leather shoes for his big day.

Reportedly, the couple headed to the outdoor reception after saying ‘I do’ to each other.

Lana’s siblings supported her in the decision by marking their appearances at the wedding function however her mother Patricia Ann Hill was not in attendance.

It is important to mention that Lana and Dufrene have not confirmed anything so far.

Previously, Lana and the alligator tour guide obtained their marriage license on September 23 according to People magazine.

For the unversed, the Summertime Sadness singer and the boat captain from Louisiana initially sparked romance speculations back in 2019.

