Margot Robbie’s pregnancy sparks ‘ridiculous’ online criticism

By Agencies

Body-positive influencer Alex Light slammed online trolls for criticising Margot Robbie’s appearance during her pregnancy.

Light shared a video on Instagram, reading out harmful comments from mostly male users rating Margot’s pregnant body.

She condemned the criticism, “I think we should let this serve as a reminder that no matter who we are or no matter what we look like, our bodies and the way we look will always be scrutinized.”

Light emphasised, “Let’s just let ourselves live and be free of the burden of these impossible and unachievable societal expectations that affect literally all of us.”

She defended Margot, “For the record, Margot Robbie looks great and she should be allowed to just enjoy her holiday without people dissecting how her body is changing.”

Light’s 569,000 followers shared her outrage, slamming the “misogynistic” remarks and “double standards” in the comments section.

Margot Robbie, expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, has faced online criticism despite being considered “the most beautiful woman on the planet

