NATIONAL

New polio case confirmed in Balochistan, total reaches 22 in Pakistan this year

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A new case of polio has been confirmed in Pakistan, raising the total number of cases in the country to 22 this year.

The National Institute of Health reported that a two-and-a-half-year-old child from the Pishin district of Balochistan has been diagnosed with the virus.

This latest case brings the total number of polio infections in Balochistan to 15 for 2024.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign across 115 districts, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five. Approximately 286,000 polio workers were deployed to go door-to-door, administering polio drops.

However, the campaign has faced significant challenges, as highlighted by a recent terrorist attack on the Zhob-DI Khan National Highway that resulted in the deaths of three Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel who were deployed to protect polio workers.

Previous article
Court informed of 12 FIRs against Bushra Bibi, lawyer calls for case details
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Violence erupts outside Islamabad court, two killed in shooting

ISLAMABAD: At least two people were killed, and one other sustained injuries in a shooting outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad. According to sources, the...

KP minister issues Rs50m defamation notice to Amir Muqam

CJP Isa responds to Justice Mansoor’s concerns over Practice and Procedure Committee

Security forces kill eight terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.