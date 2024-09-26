New polio case confirmed in Balochistan, total reaches 22 in Pakistan this year

QUETTA: A new case of polio has been confirmed in Pakistan, raising the total number of cases in the country to 22 this year.

The National Institute of Health reported that a two-and-a-half-year-old child from the Pishin district of Balochistan has been diagnosed with the virus.

This latest case brings the total number of polio infections in Balochistan to 15 for 2024.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign across 115 districts, aiming to vaccinate 30 million children under the age of five. Approximately 286,000 polio workers were deployed to go door-to-door, administering polio drops.

However, the campaign has faced significant challenges, as highlighted by a recent terrorist attack on the Zhob-DI Khan National Highway that resulted in the deaths of three Anti-Terrorist Force (ATF) personnel who were deployed to protect polio workers.