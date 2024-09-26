Arshad Pappu’s wife untraceable as bail hearing for Zubair Baloch continues

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Thursday that the wife of slain gangster Arshad Pappu has gone missing, during the hearing of a bail petition for Zubair Baloch, a brother of Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch, in the murder case of Arshad Pappu and two others.

During the hearing, the government prosecutor informed the court that a notice had been issued to Arshad Pappu’s wife, who is the complainant in the murder case, but she had changed her address, and the notice could not be delivered.

The defense lawyer added that a report submitted by the investigation officer to the trial court stated that the complainant is currently untraceable.

The court directed the investigation officer to locate the complainant and adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

Uzair Baloch, along with former MNA Shahjahan Baloch, Zakir Dada, Zubair Baloch, Yousuf Baloch, and others, are accused in the 2013 triple murder case of rival gangster Arshad Pappu and his associates Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan.

The case’s witness, former police inspector Chand Khan Niazi, was murdered, and another accused, Javed Baloch, was killed on January 14, 2022. The FIR was registered at Kalakot police station in Lyari.