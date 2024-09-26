Court informed of 12 FIRs against Bushra Bibi, lawyer calls for case details

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking details of the cases registered against her.

The court was informed that she has been nominated in a total of 12 FIRs.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh presided over the hearing of the petition filed by the former first lady. During the proceedings, the Assistant Advocate General, Punjab, presented a police report stating that 11 cases had been registered against Bushra Bibi in Rawalpindi and one in Attock.

Additionally, the counsel representing the federal government mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a case against Bushra Bibi related to the Toshakhana case.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyer claimed that she was being politically victimized, alleging that she was being arrested repeatedly in different cases.

The lawyer expressed concern that she could be arrested in yet another case without her knowledge. He urged the court to order the police to provide full details of the cases registered against her.