Buckingham Palace issues update ahead of Prince Harry’s UK return

The Palace offered a delightful update on the ongoing engagements taking place on behalf King Charles, with a special nod to Sophie Wessex.

The monarch’s office gave a closer look into the work of the Duchess of Edinburgh and recent visit to Tanzania, in which she focussed on treatable medical diseases in the region.

During the visit, Sophie sat down for a brief interview to discuss the changes that she had noticed from the last time she visited. The royal gave uplifting responses, lauding the country’s efforts to achieve their goals.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), celebrated the collaboration between the UK and Tanzania on health, agriculture and women’s empowerment.

Media personality Nancy Sumari penned a noted following their chat.

“Last week, The Duchess of Edinburgh visited Tanzania to celebrate the collaboration between the UK and Tanzania on health, agriculture and women’s empowerment,” she continued.

“I sat down with The Duchess to hear more about her ambition to eliminate avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth by 2030.”

Sumari added that during the visit Sophie “visited health care projects in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, which are transforming the lives of so many affected by treatable neglected tropical diseases, including blinding trachoma.”

