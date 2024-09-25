Madonna lost herself in public: Peek into her ‘Oops moment’

Madonna made a rare and stunning appearance at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday night, attending Luar’s runway show in extremely high heels.

A video shared on X captured the Vogue singer walking to her front-row seat, briefly stumbling in her stilettos, causing onlookers to gasp.

Fortunately, the 66-year-old, surrounded by her entourage, quickly regained her balance and took her seat alongside Ice Spice before the show commenced.

The singer’s bold outfit turned heads, featuring a camel trench dress with striking shoulders, black latex gloves, fishnet stockings, oversized sunglasses, and a large Luar bag.

Her ensemble was characteristic of her iconic style. Other notable celebrities in attendance at the Luar show included A$AP Rocky, Tinashe, Coco Jones, Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger, and Real Housewives of New York star Jenna Lyons.

This wasn’t the only notable appearance by Madonna’s family at NYFW.

Her 18-year-old son, David Banda, made his runway debut on Sunday at Off-White’s show, showcasing his gender-fluid style.

David’s outfit consisted of a plaid vest, pleated pants, black flip-flops, silver statement earrings, and black finger gloves.

The Material Girl crooner proudly celebrated her son’s milestone by posting a photo of herself heading to Off-White’s NYFW after party later that evening.

For the after party, she opted for a more casual look, wearing cargo jeans, a striped long-sleeved shirt, and sunglasses.