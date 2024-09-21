PPP celebrates 36th birthday of Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari celebrated his 36th birthday today with party leaders and workers cutting cakes at ceremonies throughout the country.

As Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari marked his 36th birthday on Saturday, his sister Bakhtawar also took to her social media to wish him with a video of a cute interaction between her brother and her son, Mir Hakim Mahmood Chaudhry.

In the heart-warming video, reposted by Bakhtawar, 34, on her Instagram story, Bilawal can be seen engaging in a creative activity with her two-year-old son with whom he seems to share a special bond.

“Happy 36th Birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story and mentioned the PPP chairman’s official Instagram handle. She also dotted the text with three red heart emojis.

Bilawal who is the grandson of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and son of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari was born in Karachi on September 21, 1988. He completed his education from Oxford University and also got his political education from his mother Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, ex-prime minister of Pakistan.

After the tragic death of his mother and ex-prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto in December 2007 he was elected as chairman of Pakistan People’s Party.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari first elected as Member National Assembly (MNA) in 2018 from Larkana constituency but he also took part in elections from Lyari.

He was elected as MNA from Larkana in 2023 elections but did not formed his government and decided to join hands and extend full support to the incumbent government.

He also introduced a renowned slogan (Democracy is the best revenge) in society.

Nowadays he is playing vital role inside and outside the Parliament. President Asif Zardari on different occasions express his desire to see Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the prime minister of Pakistan as he has all the qualities to become prime minister of Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also served as foreign minister from 27 April 2022 to 10 August 2023.

On the occasion of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s 36 birthday, workers of Pakistan Peoples Party holding different functions across the country by cutting cakes, and praying to Almighty Allah for his long life and prosperity.