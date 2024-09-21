NATIONAL

Judge recuses himself from hearing Grandeur’s weapon, liquor case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi has recused herself from hearing the ongoing case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the recovery of weapons and liquor.

During a session at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, Ali Amin Gandapur’s lawyer appeared in court and submitted a request for exemption from attendance, stating that the CM could not appear due to pressing commitments.

The lawyer added that road closures had made it difficult for their client to attend, saying, “Today, the state has proven oppressive for us; all roads are blocked.”

When the court inquired if a helicopter was available for transport, the lawyer responded that while helicopters were an option, “aviation wouldn’t grant landing permission.” He also emphasized that the case, dating back to 2016, is being treated with respect for the courts.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi briefly cleared the courtroom of journalists, indicating she needed a private discussion with both the prosecutor and the defense lawyer.

Afterward, she excused herself from further proceedings and forwarded the case file to the Sessions Judge. The next hearing is scheduled for October 5, where it will be heard in the Sessions Court.

The case dates back to 2016 when a charge was filed at Bahara Kahu Police Station for the illegal possession of weapons and liquor against Ali Amin Gandapur.

