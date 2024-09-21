Matt Damon takes Jennifer Lopez’s side amid Ben Affleck divorce turmoil

Matt Damon appears to be disappointed with his close friend Ben Affleck’s behavior toward Jennifer Lopez as the couple navigates their divorce drama.

According to a source who spoke with In Touch Weekly, Damon has expressed strong disapproval of Affleck’s treatment of his estranged wife during their contentious separation.

The insider revealed that Matt has been troubled by Ben’s actions, describing them as unnecessarily harsh. “It’s been extremely hard for Matt to stand by and witness Ben’s behavior,” the source said. “He finds it cruel and completely uncalled for.”

Though Damon hasn’t been directly involved in the former couple’s personal matters, the source emphasized that he is fully aware of the challenges Ben and Jennifer faced during their relationship. However, Matt firmly believes that these difficulties do not justify the way Ben has treated Jennifer, feeling that she was unfairly humiliated.

“Matt values respect and decorum,” the source continued. “His wife, Luciana Barroso, shares his view and believes Ben has handled this situation without compassion or class. They haven’t hesitated to let him know how they feel.”

It’s worth noting that the 55-year-old singer and actress filed for divorce on August 20, bringing their two-year marriage to an end.