NATIONAL

Bilawal supporting undemocratic forces to abolish constitution of 1973: Asad Qaiser

By Staff Report

SWABI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leading member Asad Qaiser berated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for supporting undemocratic forces to abolish constitution of 1973.

The PTI leader was referring to the support of Bilawal Bhutto for the PML-N led incumbent government on proposed constitutional amendment.

Addressing a public gathering in Swabi, Asad Qaiser raised the question on the claims of PPP calling itself champion of democracy, saying he was dismayed at the PPP involvement in the conspiracy.

He stressed that grandson of Bhutto Bialwal Bhutto was equally guilty in this conspiracy, supporting undemocratic quarters to nullify the 1973 constitution.

The PTI leader claimed that the coalition government was making efforts to amend Article 8 of the constitution pertaining to fundamental human rights.

Asad Qaiser alleged that the government was aimed to implement martial law across the country.

He also revealed that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akhtar Mengal were provided different drafts of constitutional amendments.

He requested the public to boycott Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Asad Qaiser stated that Aimal Wali Khan was maligning his grandparents and their politics.

The PTI leader stressed to keep their struggle alive for supremacy of the constitution, independent judiciary and powerful Parliament.

Previous article
Matt Damon takes Jennifer Lopez’s side amid Ben Affleck divorce turmoil
Next article
Book Review: Telling Twilight
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 3 new polio cases; total reaches 21 for Year...

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported three new cases of polio on Saturday, with one case each emerging from Balochistan, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the...

Internet services to remain suspended on September 22

Marwat misses Lahore jalsa due to Covid-19 concerns

Over 100 killed or missing as Sinaloa Cartel war rages in Mexico

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.