Buckingham Palace issues statement amid King Charles abdication rumours

Buckingham Palace has responded to growing rumors about King Charles potentially abdicating, providing an important update on the monarch’s ongoing royal engagements. On September 20, the royal family shared new photos of the King actively participating in his duties, just ahead of his upcoming tour to Australia and Samoa.

In a statement, the Palace confirmed: “The King has been at Dumfries House today, taking part in a series of youth opportunity events.” The update highlighted Charles’ engagement with students from Abbey Primary School, who have been benefiting from outdoor learning sessions organized by The King’s Foundation. The charity, headquartered at Dumfries House, frequently hosts school groups, helping children develop confidence, resilience, and teamwork through nature-based activities.

In addition to his work with the foundation, King Charles met with Deputy Prime Minister and representatives from the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and The King’s Trust. During these meetings, the monarch discussed the root causes of violence within communities and how to better support young people in addressing these issues.

This public appearance comes at a time when rumors about Charles’ health and potential abdication have been circulating. Reports from In Touch Weekly suggested that Prince William has been “quietly preparing” for the throne to alleviate the pressure on his father, who is rumored to be battling cancer. “William is just as worried about his father and wants to take as much pressure off him as he can,” a source had claimed.

However, King Charles’ spirited participation in recent engagements appears to refute these abdication speculations. His active involvement and high energy in public outings seem to be a clear message that, despite health concerns, he remains committed to his royal duties.