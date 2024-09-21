King Charles and Prince Harry receive major warning amid reunion rumours

Royal fans were left stunned when King Charles broke his two-year silence by publicly wishing Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday on the royal family’s official social media platforms. Following suit, Prince William and Kate Middleton also reshared the post, offering birthday wishes of their own to the Duke of Sussex.

This sudden public exchange of goodwill fueled speculation about a potential royal reconciliation, especially as Prince Harry announced his return to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30th. However, despite the hopeful signs of a reunion, a source close to the royal family has issued a cautious warning to both King Charles and Prince Harry.

Speaking to The Mirror, the insider emphasized that while King Charles appears eager to mend the fractured relationship with his “darling boy,” the situation remains complex. The source explained that while Charles is open to reconciliation, Prince William has not yet forgiven Harry for past grievances, particularly in light of Harry’s memoir Spare and the tensions it stirred.

“Much has been said about the fractured nature of Harry’s relationship with his family, much of which has been of his own making,” the insider noted. “He is open to reconciliation, as is the King. However, the King’s focus remains on his health, his upcoming autumn tour to Australia, and the next chapter of his reign.”

The source also hinted that while Charles is willing to make an effort to improve relations with Harry, the stance of other family members—most notably William—remains uncertain. “Whether other family members follow suit is another matter,” they concluded, suggesting that any royal reunion may be limited to certain individuals, and the broader rift may persist for the time being.