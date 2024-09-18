Fazlur Rehman rejects government’s draft on constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has completely rejected the government’s proposed draft on constitutional amendments, calling it unacceptable.

Speaking to the media during an informal conversation at the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser, Fazlur Rehman revealed that the government’s original draft had been entirely dismissed after review.

He questioned the credibility of the process, stating, “Now they are claiming it wasn’t even their draft. What kind of game was being played?”

The government and opposition delegations had previously met with Fazlur Rehman to seek his support for the amendments, but he clarified that the proposed draft was not acceptable under any circumstances.

Fazlur Rehman also refrained from commenting on the alleged statements of PTI Chairman Imran Khan from Adiala Jail.

Sources mentioned that former President Arif Alvi and senior PTI leader Raoof Hasan also attended the luncheon hosted by Asad Qaiser.

Fazlur Rehman had received an invitation from Qaiser the previous day, as both sides aimed to discuss the constitutional amendments.