Polarized politics

The chequered political history of the country suggests that our political and democratic issues have worsened due to the imprudent approach adopted by those who opposed collaboration even for the sake of national interest and harmony. Since the emergence of the ‘third party option’ in our political dispensation in 2011, we have seen a colossal damage to our political dynamics. This has exacerbated our woes and eroded the trust of the people in the democratic process.

The cult in question crossed all limits during its rule with unprecedented impunity as if it was granted an exclusive carte blanche.

Once out of power, the cult as well as its followers attacked several sensitive security installations and desecrated the monuments of the nation’s martyrs. Unfortunately, there is no denying the fact that the government has dealt with the perpetrators of such incidents leniently and non-seriously.

The country needs to avoid a collision course at this critical juncture of history. It needs a healing touch to come out of the pernicious and hostile political environment for peaceful coexistence and prosperity of the already poverty-stricken people whose lives have been made miserable by rampant poverty, serious hyperinflation and exorbitant utility bills owing to the economic meltdown.

SAJJAD KHATTAK

ATTOCK

