Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds look stronger than ever during NYC outing

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seem to be putting the It Ends with Us drama behind them. The couple, who are parents to James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and their newest addition, Olin, born in 2023, were spotted strolling through New York City on September 16. This marked their first public outing together in over a month.

For their casual day out, Blake opted for a relaxed yet stylish look. She wore an oversized pink crewneck sweatshirt paired with a plaid crossbody bag in matching tones. Her long blonde hair flowed in loose waves, and she completed the look with light-wash boyfriend jeans, pink Nike Air Force Ones, and a chunky charm necklace.

Ryan matched Blake’s pink palette with his black button-up shirt, featuring rose swallows embroidered on either side, complemented by green leaves and piping along the seams. He accessorized with square sunglasses, a navy cap, and classic Converse sneakers.

Though this was the couple’s first public appearance since the It Ends with Us premiere in August, they haven’t completely stayed out of the spotlight. Blake recently celebrated her 37th birthday with a weekend getaway at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on August 25.

The birthday bash was star-studded, with attendees including Taylor’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and the Kelce family—Jason, Brittany, and Kylie.

Despite some tension surrounding Blake and It Ends with Us director Justin Baldoni after the film’s August 6 premiere—where Baldoni expressed surprise at Ryan’s involvement in writing a scene—the couple has kept quiet about the rumors.