Prince Harry, Meghan Markle all smiles in pre-birthday celebrations with Hollywood celebrities

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they attended a star-studded celebration for their close friend, filmmaker Tyler Perry, on Saturday night. The event took place just one night before Harry’s 40th birthday, at a luxurious mansion in Montecito, where the couple joined Hollywood’s elite in marking Perry’s 55th birthday.

In exclusive photos obtained by a private news outlet, Meghan was seen in the backseat of a black Range Rover, laughing and chatting with Harry as they left the party. While Meghan’s outfit wasn’t fully visible from inside the car, Harry was spotted wearing a sharp gray suit. Meghan sported her engagement ring and wedding band, with her long brunette hair styled in a ponytail.

Perry’s birthday bash was attended by a host of A-list celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Alicia Keys, and actor Aaron O’Connell. Meghan and Harry reportedly mingled with various high-profile guests, including Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his wife, Tracy, as well as French actor Vincent Cassel’s wife, Tina Kunakey.

A party worker revealed, “There was a lot of music, dancing, and singing, along with many speeches and delicious food.” The worker added, “Everyone had a great time. There were a lot of famous faces, but I can’t say any more.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived around 7 p.m. and stayed for about four hours, leaving just after 11 p.m. Tyler Perry, a longtime friend of the couple, played a significant role in their move to California, offering them his Beverly Hills mansion as a temporary home in 2020 after they stepped back from their royal duties.

