King Charles and Prince William wished Harry on his 40th birthday, here’s why

King Charles and Prince William publicly wished Prince Harry a happy 40th birthday, sparking mixed reactions among royal commentators. While some viewed the gesture as a “significant olive branch” to the Duke of Sussex, others dismissed the notion.

A US PR expert known as ‘Royal Tea’ on X, along with Angela Levin, a prominent critic of Meghan Markle and Harry, rejected the idea that these birthday messages were a peace offering. The PR expert tweeted, “I don’t think the birthday wishes for Harry are an olive branch. It’s the Royal Family trying to avoid negative stories about how they ‘ignored’ the birthday of someone who has continuously slandered them and is essentially extorting them for security.”

Angela Levin supported this view, commenting, “My view exactly.” Army veteran Sabirah Lohn also weighed in, reacting to the tweet by saying, “No olive branches, simply a milestone birthday being acknowledged.” She added, “He’ll get another one on his 50th.”