The overemphasis on grades

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) recently declared the result of the annual intermediate examination. The students are disappointed with their results as they could not get the expected grades. It is said that a single piece of paper, the result sheet, cannot decide one’s future, but in our country, it surely does. Here, for higher studies, one needs high grades to get into a good field at a good university. Our education system prioritises marks than the ability of the students. In simple words, it judges the students by their marks in a board exam.

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), one of the leading universities of the country, does not conduct entry test for admissions. Instead, the selection is made on the basis of students’ marks in the preceding board exam. As a result, the students with A1 grade get the admission, and many brilliant minds are rejected just because of their lower grades. The system is unjust and flawed.

This system leads students and their parents to strike under-the-table deals with board administrations for getting the required grade. If the universities consider only the entry test marks for the admission and not grades, the system will improve ultimately. Students will never think of cheating in exams and greasing palms for getting betters grades.

MUHAMMAD DARWESH

SUKKUR