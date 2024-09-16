Nava Mau, star of the Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, shared an exciting revelation during the 2024 Emmys, mentioning a certain celebrity fan. Speaking backstage at the Peacock Theater on September 15, Nava told a private news outlet, “I heard Ariana Grande is a huge fan. I’m a big fan of hers too, and it meant a lot to me.”

Grande isn’t the only high-profile admirer of the series, which is inspired by the real-life experiences of creator and star Richard Gadd, involving a stalker. The show made a significant mark at the awards, bagging six wins, including Outstanding Lead Actor, Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, and Outstanding Writing for an Anthology Series or Movie.

Reflecting on the evening, Richard Gadd expressed his emotions: “I was overwhelmed. When you create a somewhat obscure U.K. series on such a personal subject, you never expect to be on the Emmys stage. Even after being nominated, winning felt like a distant dream.”

He added, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m beyond proud of the entire cast and crew. This isn’t just about me. It’s about everyone who poured their heart into this. This is, without a doubt, the best night of my life.”

Although Nava didn’t take home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress—her co-star Jessica Gunning won the accolade—she made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated in the category. Speaking on the red carpet in an emotional interview with a private news outlet’s Laverne Cox, Nava highlighted the significance of the moment for the trans community.

“Our community has fought to tell stories that come from the heart, based on a human foundation,” she said. “That’s who we are as trans people—humans first and foremost.”

At 32, Nava reflected on the impact of Baby Reindeer, saying, “What I love most about this show is that, yes, it’s an LGBT story, and yes, it features a trans character. But above all, it’s a really good show that I’m incredibly proud to be part of.”