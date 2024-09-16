NATIONAL

Gwadar’s Pak-China hospital unveils ‘one window’ service for seamless patient care

By Staff Report

GWADAR: The Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has launched a “Help Desk Initiative” to provide patients with round-the-clock assistance for various health-related queries, ensuring accurate and timely information.

The initiative will function as a “One Window facility,” enabling patients to easily access details about doctor appointments, medical tests, and emergency aid—all free of charge.

According to an official from Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar, the Help Desk is designed to offer comprehensive information on all medical services and departments for patients’ attendants seeking assistance.

The hospital has already begun offering services to the local population through its Outpatient Department (OPD), a significant step toward providing cutting-edge medical care free of cost to the underprivileged community of Gwadar.

A large number of people are utilizing the OPD services, receiving treatment tailored to their specific health concerns. The hospital currently treats over 20,000 patients monthly at no cost.

As a key project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Pak-China Friendship Hospital was constructed at a cost of $100 million, funded by the Chinese government.

Spread over 68 acres, the hospital boasts modern medical facilities and includes six blocks for medicine, residences, a nursing and paramedical institute, a medical college, and a central laboratory, among other facilities, according to Gwadar Pro.

Staff Report
Staff Report

