Sindh mandates biometric verification for vehicle registration, transfers

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced mandatory biometric verification for vehicle registration and transfers across the province, as announced by Sindh Excise Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

Memon outlined that the new policy will be implemented in three phases. Starting from July 1st, biometric verification will be required for registering new vehicles in the first phase.

In the second phase, effective November 1st, individuals purchasing vehicles will also need to undergo biometric verification.

The third phase will make biometric verification mandatory for both buyers and sellers of vehicles during the transfer process, according to Memon. The minister emphasized that this move is part of broader efforts to ensure transparency in the Excise Department, stating, “this is just the beginning.”

Memon further stressed that this new system will help prevent illegal transfers and fraudulent activity. Citizens can complete biometric verification at NADRA e-facilitation centers or at their district excise offices, he added.

Since taking office, Memon has introduced several measures to modernize the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. In August, he passed directives allowing vehicle registration to be conducted directly at showrooms for public convenience.

During a recent meeting, the minister also confirmed plans to launch the second phase of issuing premium number plates. This phase will involve the sale of 50 premium plates as part of a fundraising event for flood relief efforts.