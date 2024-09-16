Hot, dry spell to persist across major cities

ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather across most parts of the country, with only a few areas expected to experience light rain or thunder-showers.

This weather pattern is anticipated to continue in the coming days.

According to the forecast, dry and hot conditions will dominate major cities such as Islamabad and Lahore. In Sindh, including Karachi, similar weather will persist, though light drizzle may occur in isolated areas of the city.

In Punjab, hot and dry conditions are expected to prevail across the province. Balochistan is forecasted to experience similar weather, with strong winds and potential thunder-showers in regions like Panjgur, Kech, and Turbat.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will see dry conditions in the plains, but districts in the upper areas—such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Bajaur, Khyber, and Kurram—might receive rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder-showers.

Murree and nearby areas like Galiyat will experience partly cloudy conditions. In Gilgit-Baltistan, some areas may face thundershowers with strong winds as the region braces for unsettled weather. Meanwhile, Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

In Karachi, the next 24 hours will see partly cloudy weather. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.5 degrees Celsius, with the maximum expected to range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels in Karachi have risen to 78%, and winds are blowing from the west at 12 kilometers per hour, according to the Met Department.