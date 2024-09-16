Avari Xpress: Your Affordable Luxury Gateway to Pakistan’s Hidden Gems

Avari Hotels, renowned for Karachi’s oldest hotel Beach Luxury Hotel, the 5-Star Avari Towers Karachi and 5-Star Avari Lahore, raises the bar with the Avari Xpress & Avari Boutique brands at Multan, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Gujranwala and Gulberg Lahore.

An exciting new chapter marks the brand’s expansion in the breathtaking landscapes of Northern Pakistan.

Expanding Horizons: Skardu and Gilgit – 5-Star comfort at 4-Star prices

In the heart of these vibrant cities, Avari Xpress Gilgit and Avari Xpress Skardu offer affordable luxury with 5-star quality rooms and amenities at 4-Star prices. Stylish, contemporary rooms offer plush bedding, modern amenities, stunning views and on-site dining.

Quality You Can Trust

Managed by Avari Hotels ensures quality and service at every location.

Experience the Avari Xpress Difference

Avari Xpress Gilgit and Avari Xpress Skardu offer a unique blend of comfort, convenience, and value. Book your stay today and discover why Avari is a trusted name in Pakistani hospitality.