One Homes Announces Smart Homes for Overseas Pakistanis in $45M Community

Upscale Designs and Smart Homes Aim to Transform Residential Living in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: One Homes, a British investment group, has announced the addition of a collection of smart apartments to their portfolio in a $45 million Islamabad development. The properties will boast many industry firsts, including smart design apartments for overseas families looking for a home in their motherland and flexible interest-free payment plans.

Building upon previous successes, this mega-project is located within the picturesque DHA Phase 3 directly adjacent to a brand new Roots Ivy International University. It is also within minutes of the newly announced Dolmen Mall City, Pakistan’s leading operator of shopping malls and a championship golf course.

The area is poised to see tremendous growth in the years ahead due to major infrastructure investments in the area. The development is a short drive from the new DHA Interchange connecting DHA Phase 3 directly with the heart of the Federal Capital of Islamabad within 20 minutes.

Aqib Hassan, the CCO of One Homes, said, “Since the onset of construction, the influx of new developments in the area has significantly enhanced the value of the land and the quality of life for future residents. This is a testament to the incredible foresight and attention to detail that sets One Homes apart”.

Aqib continued, “2024 has been a record-breaking year for us, there is growing demand from overseas Pakistanis in the West to invest back home, both from an investment and lifestyle standpoint. On a cultural level, we’re seeing the families wanting to cement their roots and connection with the motherland.”

The building itself, designed by VX Studios—a globally renowned architectural firm headquartered in Dubai—features a masterful neotraditional style. It’s set to exhibit a range of amenities, including but not limited to a resort-style infinity pool, fitness centre, and children’s play area. Furthermore, residents enjoy on-site facilities like the highest quality restaurants, cafes, and padel courts.

This is all created through partnerships with global design pioneers, including Versace Ceramics, Ayana Holding, and Opaal Interiors. Each element merges global design principles with local sensibilities, and of course, Pakistan’s trademark hospitality.

Hamid Kerayechian, CEO of Ayana Holding shared his thoughts about the project, “Working with One Homes was an incredible experience, and we are proud to have been able to elevate an already promising property with this new collection of suites. Our knowledge of the end user needs drove this process creating the true modern living experience with versatile spaces for flexible use — this is truly an industry first in Pakistan.”

One Homes, part of One Group, is a leading foreign investor in Pakistan. Founded by entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, the group has over $435 million worth of projects in the country. Recent projects the group have been involved with include One Canal Road, Lahore and Amaya Residences and Amaya Panoramas at Cedar Hills, Islamabad.