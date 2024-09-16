Constitutional package deferred ‘indefinitely’ as govt fails to get required numbers

— Dialogue started with Parliamentary Parties in both Houses on constitutional package, says Tarar

— Asad Qaiser says PTI to fight against ‘undemocratic package’ at every single forum

ISLAMABAD: The introduction of constitutional amendments package in both houses of the Parliament was deferred “indefinitely” after the government failed to muster required numbers to get the amendment passed from both Houses of the Parliament.

The federal government again postponed its federal cabinet huddle as it failed to get the required numbers to get the amendment bill passed from both the Houses of the Parliament. Accordingly, the Senate session which was scheduled to start at 12:30 pm on Monday was adjourned sine die.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to fly to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in next few days, hence, the constitutional package is not going to be tabled in next few days.

Sources told Pakistan Today that the government saw no reason in going ahead with the cabinet meeting as JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman refused to support the bill. Earlier, the government summoned the National Assembly and Senate sessions on Monday to table and pass the constitutional amendment after their failure to do so on Sunday.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the process of dialogue has been started with the Parliamentary Parties in the Senate and National Assembly on the constitutional package. He said it will be our effort to evolve consensus on the document.

Azam Nazeer Tarar asked the opposition parties to come up with positive recommendations instead of undue criticisms, assuring these will be accommodated. He said our aim should be to provide relief to the people suffering over the last seven decades or so.

The Law Minister legislation in line with the constitutional structure is the prerogative of the Parliament. He said the proposed package envisaged formation of the judicial commission as per the spirit of the 18th amendment and it was proposed to empower the judicial commission to evaluate the performance of the judges of the high court.

Former NA speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser said his party was considering boycotting the parliament sessions and it would fight against this undemocratic package in the parliament, on the roads and at every single forum.

“I will suggest the party to boycott the proceedings of the Parliament and the Standing Committees — there is no other way,” he told media, adding that the PTI was ready to “challenge the proposed constitutional amendment in court”.

The former NA speaker said it was wrong “to expect anything more from the Parliament and the only way forward was to involve the citizens in this war”.

“The protest movement is starting — there is no other option,” the PTI leader added.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Qaiser strongly condemned the “use of Parliament as a rubber stamp”, saying it had been turned into a joke. He especially thanked Fazl for “fighting bravely”.

Qaiser claimed that according to the special committee’s report, the law minister said he had no knowledge of the proposed draft. “So if a government representative does not know, then where has this document come from,” he argued.

“Are we enemies of the state?” he questioned on the floor of the house, to the applause of other lawmakers.

“We want that there are judicial reforms, that people get resources,” the PTI leader said. “If you want to bring amendments, definitely bring them [but] debate and discuss them.”

Highlighting that the amendments were to impact “all 250m people in this country”, Qaiser asked: “Is this how you wanted to pass the bill, in the dark of the night like thieves, on Saturday and Sunday night?”

“When you want to do lawmaking, when you have a proposal of this sort, you need to make it public.”

He reiterated his condemnation of “what unfolded in this House in the last 24 hours” and vowed to continue fighting “this oppression”.

PPP Leader Naveed Qamar said discussions on the constitutional package should be held in a congenial environment. He urged the Opposition to sit together and work for the betterment of the country.

Shahida Begum of JUI (F) said they will be part of any good legislation. She said time warrants that there should be consensus on legislation.

Talking to the media men in Islamabad, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirmed that the tabling of the constitutional package has been postponed indefinitely. “It may take eight to 10 days to present the constitutional package in the parliament,” he added.

Speaking outside the Parliament House, Irfan Siddiqui insisted that it was not government’s failure. “There is no obstacle to the constitutional amendments, but the exact timing has not been decided yet,” he added.

Senator Siddiqui mentioned that the law requires a specific majority for constitutional amendments, and if this majority is not achieved, it is not a cause for concern, adding after consultations, including with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, it was agreed to wait for a few more days before proceeding with the amendments package.

He praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s positive response, stating there was no disagreement on any matter, and discussions took place in a constructive environment. “This dialogue will continue to move forward,” he added.

In response to a query regarding the opposition’s claim of not receiving the draft of the amendments, he clarified that constitutional drafts are never made public, rather these are presented in the Parliament.

Earlier, the federal government was set to make another attempt on Monday to pass its proposed 22nd constitutional amendment bill in the Senate and National Assembly.

Nawaz Sharif ‘unhappy’ with govt’s strategy on constitutional amendment

PML-N President Nawaz has expressed displeasure with the strategy adopted by his government regarding the constitutional amendment.

The former premier, who reached Islamabad from his Jati Umra residence, returned to Lahore on Sunday after expressing displeasure with his party and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources close to the party reveal that Nawaz Sharif was unhappy with the approach taken by Shehbaz Sharif and had decided to distance himself from the process.

Nawaz Sharif had arrived in Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session but did not meet with President Zardari and JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman, despite efforts by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate a meeting. Govt should have taken Fazlur Rehman into confidence before proceeding with the amendment, sources quoting Nawaz Sharif as saying.

The National Assembly is set to discuss and present a series of significant constitutional amendments in today’s session including increasing seats for Balochistan in the provincial assembly.

According to sources, over 20 clauses are expected to be included in the proposed changes, affecting various key articles in Pakistan’s Constitution, including Articles 51, 63, 175, and 187.

The constitutional amendments include increasing representation for Balochistan in the provincial assembly. The proposal aims to raise the number of seats in the Balochistan Assembly from 65 to 81, a move intended to ensure better representation of the province in legislative matters.

Another constitutional amendment, Article 63, deals with the disqualification of members of Parliament, and will also undergo significant changes. These changes include provisions regarding the voting behaviour of defecting members of the assembly.